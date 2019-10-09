Search Continues for Missing 2-Year-Old who was Taken at Gunpoint in Orlando

Orlando Police are looking for a 2 year-old boy, Jenzell Cintron Perez, who was abducted in Orlando last night.

Police chief Orlando Rolón said they’re also looking for the named child’s biological mother-33 year old Sugey Perez Diaz-and her companion 23-year-old Angelica Melendez.

Rolón said Perez and an unnamed male companion kicked open the door of a house on Conway Road around 11:45 p.m. and took the child at gunpoint from his stepmother.

Officers are looking for a silver 2015 Lexus Rx 350 with the license plate IVTJ11.

UPDATED companion adult photo:

Rolón said anyone who sees this car should call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911.

He said an AMBER Alert was issued after 7 am this morning but a glitch meant some people didn’t receive it on their phones.

“In my case I did see the alert but I didn’t hear the alert. But that’s a question that we will address.”

OPD has issued a warrant for the child’s mother for Sugey Perez Diaz’s arrest and is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations on the case.

This is a breaking news story, follow us for updates throughout the day.