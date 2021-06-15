 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Scientists look for link between wastewater and algae in bay

by The Associated Press (AP)

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported blue-green algae in the water at Carney Island park on Lake Weir. However, the toxins sometimes produced by the algae were not detected. Photo: DEP


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are looking for any links to dreaded algae blooms and the pumping of 215 gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay from the site of an old fertilizer plant two months ago.

Scientists want to know whether the specific nutrients found in wastewater at the Piney Point plant match those being consumed by the organisms growing around the bay.

They plan to use a kind of signature within different molecules to follow where nitrogen goes and how it gets used in the environment.

The wastewater was pumped into Tampa Bay after a leak developed in a reservoir at the plant.


