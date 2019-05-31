Science Fiction Author Adam Troy Castro
Author Adam Troy Castro has 27 books under his belt, and not just in the sci-fi genre. Castro has also written a couple Spiderman books, he’s written horror novels and he’s written for young readers too.
Ahead of his appearance at the Orlando Area Science Fiction Society conference this weekend we talk to Castro about where he gets his inspiration and what keeps him writing.
