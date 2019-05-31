 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Science Fiction Author Adam Troy Castro

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Adam Troy Castro (r) and his wife and manager Judi Castro. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Author Adam Troy Castro has 27 books under his belt, and not just in the sci-fi genre. Castro has also written a couple Spiderman books, he’s written horror novels and he’s written for young readers too.

Ahead of his appearance at the Orlando Area Science Fiction Society conference this weekend we talk to Castro about where he gets his inspiration and what keeps him writing. 


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP