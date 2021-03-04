School employees, regardless of age, can get COVID-19 vaccine at FEMA site

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



School employees of any age can now get a coronavirus vaccine at FEMA sites in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the important development kind of off the cuff at a press conference in Crystal River.

“The federal government is the one sending us the vaccine,” he said. “If they want it to be for all ages, then they have the ability to go and do that. And so the pharmacies are obviously going to accommodate that. These sites will accommodate that.”

Orange County Public Schools confirmed the eligibility there of “all K-12 school employees.”

So teachers, bus drivers and so forth — including those under 50 — can get the vaccine from pharmacies in the federal program or at a FEMA site.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Valencia College – West Campus site, 1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando.

It’s open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Employees should bring their school ID.