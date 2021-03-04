 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
School employees, regardless of age, can get COVID-19 vaccine at FEMA site

Law enforcement officers got vaccinated at the Valencia College - West Campus FEMA site during a "dress rehearsal" earlier this week. Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

School employees of any age can now get a coronavirus vaccine at FEMA sites in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the important development kind of off the cuff at a press conference in Crystal River.

“The federal government is the one sending us the vaccine,” he said. “If they want it to be for all ages, then they have the ability to go and do that. And so the pharmacies are obviously going to accommodate that. These sites will accommodate that.”

Orange County Public Schools confirmed the eligibility there of “all K-12 school employees.” 

So teachers, bus drivers and so forth — including those under 50 — can get the vaccine from pharmacies in the federal program or at a FEMA site.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Valencia College – West Campus site, 1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando.

It’s open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Employees should bring their school ID.

 


