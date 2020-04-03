‘Schitt’s Creek’ Won Our Listener Poll, Because Our Listeners Are Wise
Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian comedy from the minds of Eugene Levy and his son Daniel follows a wealthy family that falls on hard times. They have no choice but to retreat to the small town they bought as a joke.
Show Notes:
- What’s making Glen happy: Looking back at Chris Elliott’s Action Family
- What’s making Stephen happy: NPR Music’s Our Daily Breather project and Clem Snide’s new album Forever Just Beyond
- What’s making Linda happy: The podcast Staying In With Emily and Kuma
- Read Stephen’s remembrance of Adam Schlesinger and hear a playlist of his songs at NPR Music.
The audio was produced and edited by Mike Katzif and Jessica Reedy.
