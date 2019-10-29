 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Scammers Swindled Nearly $750,000 from Ocala

by The Associated Press (NPR)
Image: Tracy O via flickr

The theft was carried out using a phishing email. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Police say scammers posing as a local construction company doing business with a north Florida city got an employee to change information that sent $742,376 to a fraudulent bank account.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports a senior accounting specialist for the city of Ocala received an email in September that was believed to be from Ausley Construction. It included a form requesting the city to change Ausley’s banking information.

A police report says the company submitted a legitimate invoice for work related to an airport construction project on Oct. 17. The city paid the invoice to the fraudulent account on Oct. 18.

City officials say they’re unsure how the scammers gained access to the vendor numbers and other information.

An investigation continues.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP