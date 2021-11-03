Sanford airport will receive an additional $14 million in COVID relief to cover employee salaries, deep cleaning

The Orlando Sanford International Airport’s COVID recovery efforts are getting a major boost, in the form of $14 million additional dollars from the Biden administration.

The money from the American Rescue Plan is meant to offset any financial losses incurred by the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the grant, about $12.5 million dollars, will help cover employee salaries, the cost of extra cleaning and other operational costs including debt service payments.

The rest of the funds, some $1.37 million dollars worth, will provide rent relief for businesses inside the airport.

With this latest grant, the Sanford airport has received a total of $88 million dollars in COVID-related aid.

So far, airports around the country have received about $8 billion dollars in relief.