Central Florida News


Sanford airport will receive an additional $14 million in COVID relief to cover employee salaries, deep cleaning

Photo: Pixabay


The Orlando Sanford International Airport’s COVID recovery efforts are getting a major boost, in the form of $14 million additional dollars from the Biden administration. 

The money from the American Rescue Plan is meant to offset any financial losses incurred by the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Most of the grant, about $12.5 million dollars, will help cover employee salaries, the cost of extra cleaning and other operational costs including debt service payments. 

The rest of the funds, some $1.37 million dollars worth, will provide rent relief for businesses inside the airport. 

With this latest grant, the Sanford airport has received a total of $88 million dollars in COVID-related aid. 

So far, airports around the country have received about $8 billion dollars in relief.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

