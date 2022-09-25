Sandbags, help lines and closures in Central Florida ahead of Ian

State emergency management officials are urging Floridians to get ready as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to impact much of Florida as a hurricane later this week, even though where it is likely to come ashore remains uncertain.

The National Hurricane Center’s current track indicates that tropical storm force winds could reasonably be expected in Central Florida beginning Wednesday morning.

Preparations include reviewing your hurricane plan, checking your hurricane kit and stocking up on supplies, including food, water and medicine.

Several Central Florida governments and institutions have made announcements regarding storm prep, including sandbag distribution and help lines. Here’s that information.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Bethune-Cookman

The campus is being evacuated and classes canceled on Monday. On Tuesday , classes will resume remotely online. Students and staff are told to check the university website for updates on when face-to-face instruction will resume.

University of Central Florida

UCF announced Sunday afternoon that campus operations “are normal at this time” and that it’s too soon to know how the storm may affect Central Florida.

CENTRAL FLORIDA COUNTIES

Brevard County

Brevard County has sandbag distribution locations in north, central and south Brevard.

The sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will have supervised inmate work crews filling and loading sandbags for residents. There’s a 10 sandbag-limit per vehicle. Here are the locations:

– Mitchell Ellington Park, 577 Hall Road, Merritt Island.

– Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne. Enter using south access from Parkway Drive.

– Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay.

– Chain of Lakes, 2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville.

The county is reminding residents that sandbags can be purchased at home improvement stores and filled with dirt from your property — but NOT sand from the beach.

Lake County

Lake County has a Citizens Information Line in response to Ian. Residents needing information should call 352-253-9999. The line will be open, at least on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Six Lake County libraries will begin closing early on Monday accommodate the help line. They are the Astor County Library, Crossings Library, Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont, the East Lake Mini Library in Groveland, and the Paisley County Library.

Lake County has tentatively scheduled an early release date for public schools on Tuesday and school closures on Wednesday and Thursday.

County and school officials say they are monitoring the storm and “acknowledge that its path is unpredictable. However, they have announced tentative plans to allow parents and district officials time to prepare.”

Sandbags will be made available at five Lake County locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents must bring their own shovels and are limited to 10 bags of sand per household. Sandbags will only be offered before the storm -– but not during during storm conditions.

Here are the locations:

– Astor Area, 23023 State Road 40, Astor.

– East Lake Sports and Community Complex, 24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento.

– P.E.A.R. Park, 26701 US Hwy 27, Leesburg.

– North Lake Regional Park, 40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla.

– Minneola Athletic Complex, 1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave), Minneola.

The Minneola, Leesburg and Astor sites will have teams on hand to help people with disabilities fill and load their sandbags.

Beginning Monday, the city of Clermont will have a sandbag site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Park Ballfields, 658 12th St. The site is self service – residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. There is a 10 sandbag limit per household.

Orange County

The county has re-opened its free, self-serve sandbag program at five Parks and Recreation sites. They open at 8 a.m. and will operate during normal park hours.

You’ll need an ID with an Orange County address and your own shovel for filling sandbags. Residents will receive 10 unfilled bags.

The sandbag sites are:

– Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive.

– Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Ave..

– Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave..

– Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle.

– West Orange Recreational Complex, 309 Southwest West Crown Point Road.

For additional information, dial 3-1-1.

Osceola County

Osceola County residents cab fill sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park, 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

There’s a limit of 25 per household and residents will need to bring their own shovel.

Seminole County

Seminole County will operate self-serve sandbag distribution sites on Monday. County residents can fill up to 15 bags.

The locations area;

– Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex, Overflow Parking Lot, 3450 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Red Bug Lake Park, 3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry, which opens at 11 a.m.

– Softball complex, 2200 North St., Altamonte Springs, which opens at 11 a.m.

The county also lists sandbag sites in several cities:

– Altamonte Springs Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs (Off of S. Ronald Reagan Boulevard), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Altamonte Springs Westmonte Park, 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs (Off of Spring Oaks Drive), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Lake Mary Sports Complex, Ballfield Parking Lot, 440 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Oviedo Public Works maintenance yard, 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo (Evans Street Public Works Compound), 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Sanford Public Works facility, 800 West Fulton Street, Sanford, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Seminole County also announced that it will offer pet adoptions for $1 in an effort to “clear the shelter” before potential impacts from Ian. You can view the animals at www.seminolecountypets.com or during adoption hours of Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, the hours will be extended to 6:30 p.m.

Volusia County

Volusia County’s Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Residents can call 866-345-0345 for information on sandbags, disaster preparation and community resources.

The county updates sandbag information at volusia.org/pin.

The county will provide free sand and empty sandbags to residents at these times and locations:

– 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Volusia County Correctional Facility, 1354 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach.

– 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Public Works facility, 200 State Road 415, Osteen

Daytona Beach will have sandbag supplies for residents and business owners from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in the parking lot near the southeast corner of Orange Avenue and Jean Street. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel. There is no charge for sandbags, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle.

DeBary will have sand and bag distribution at DeBary City Hall, 16 Colomba Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday. There is a limit of 10 bags per household. Bags are not available for commercial businesses. You’ll need a shove and proof of residency.

Holly Hill residents can pick up sandbags at the rear of the Public Works facility on 10th Street at the railroad tracks. There is a 10 bag limit. You’ll need to bring ID and shovel.

The city of New Smyrna Beach will provide sand and bags at the Sport Complex Stadium, 2335 Sunset Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can choose between 10 pre-filled sandbags at the football stadium or 15 fillable bags (you’ll need a shovel) in the field next to the entrance. Proof of residency is required.

Oak Hill will offer sand and bags from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 234 S. U.S. 1. Residents must provide proof of residency, bring their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

Orange City residents may pick up sand and bags at the Waggin’ Trail Dog Park, 1201 S. Leavitt Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Residents must bring their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. Proof of residency is required.

Ormond Beach will have a self-serve sand pile and fillable sandbags at the Nova Community Center, 440 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents can receive up to 10 fillable bags. They should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill the bags and load them into their vehicles.

Ponce Inlet started providing sand and sandbags Sunday at the Ponce Inlet Community Center, 4670 S. Peninsula Drive. Residents should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident, and identification is required.

The City of Port Orange will provide bags and sand for residents beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Coraci Sports Complex, 5200 Coraci Blvd.; Spruce Creek Recreational Facility, 6040 Central Park Blvd.; Airport Road Park, 6751 Airport Road; and Port Orange Adult Center, 4790 Ridgewood Ave. Residents must provide proof of residency. They are allowed to fill up to 10 bags. Assistance will be provided.

South Daytona will make sand and bags available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Piggotte Community Center, 504 Big Tree Road. The city will provide bags, sand and shovels. Residents must provide proof of residency. Each resident may fill 25 bags.