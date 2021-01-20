 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Sabatini will seek to rename U.S. 27 as the President Donald J. Trump Highway

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini posted this map showing U.S. 27 through Florida as he announced his plans to rename it after former President Donald Trump.

Lake County lawmaker Anthony Sabatini announced Tuesday that he’ll offer an amendment to the annual transportation facility designations bill renaming U.S. 27 in Florida as the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

Sabatini is a Howey-in-the-Hills lawyer and member of the Florida House of Representatives who made a name for himself during the pandemic by filing lawsuits against local mask mandates.

On Twitter, he is a conservative firebrand — downplaying the coronavirus, defending gun rights, alleging election fraud, promoting Trump and attacking liberals.

That’s where the Republican lawmaker announced his plan to rename U.S. 27. The highway stretches from Tallahassee to Miami and passes through his district.

The Legislature has already renamed the highway after a prominent Florida politician. Back in 1999, it was designated the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway.

As a Democratic senator and congressman, Pepper was a famous defender of older Americans.


