 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Sabatini posts online petition for others who ‘Stand with Matt Gaetz’

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, stands with his friend, Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Conservative Lake County lawmaker Anthony Sabatini has repeatedly tweeted out his support for Matt Gaetz following reports of a child-sex-trafficking investigation involving the Florida congressman.

Now Sabatini is trying to garner support with an online petition.

When the news broke of the probe into Gaetz, Sabatini responded by calling the Department of the Justice and the media a “shady group of lying creeps.”

Matt Gaetz, he says, is an American hero.

Now Sabatini, who is running for Congress, has an online petition collecting email addresses from people who want to, quote, “Stand with Matt Gaetz.”

He says the so-called “establishment” is trying to destroy his friend.

The federal probe started with a Gaetz associate, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

He has been indicted on 33 counts, ranging from child sex trafficking to bribery. Gaetz has not been charged.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a financial link between Greenberg and Sabatini. The tax collector paid him $7,500 for legal work over three months in 2019.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP