Central Florida News


Ryan Newman “Awake And Speaking With Family And Doctors”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman speaks to Arizona National Guard in Phoenix, Ariz., October 2010. Photo: Sgt. Edward Balaban, US Army.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman remains in hospital after a crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500.  In a statement on twitter Tuesday afternoon, Roush Fenway Racing wrote that Newman was “awake and speaking with family and doctors.” 

Earlier, Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark posted a statement thanking the NASCAR community for its outpouring of support and compassion. 

“Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” he wrote.

Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center after the crash Monday afternoon, where he was listed in serious condition but with non life threatening injuries.

The crash came in the final lap of the Daytona 500 as his number 6 Ford slammed into the wall then slid into the path of another car, flipping into the air and landing on its roof

The race had been postponed from Sunday after 20 laps because of bad weather. This year’s winner, Denny Hamlin, tweeted well wishes for Newman, saying “I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane.” 

Newman, who is 42, won the Daytona 500 in 2008.


