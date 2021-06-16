 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Royal Caribbean Postpones Odyssey of the Seas Launch After Eight Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

by (WMFE)

Photo: Josiah Weiss


The ship was supposed to have its first cruise on July 3. Now, that’s pushed back to July 31.

The inaugural launch of the Odyssey of the Seas will set sail on July 31 instead of July 3. A test cruise scheduled for June has also been postponed. 

The decision was made after 8 crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the eight crew members who are sick have mild symptoms. The others are asymptomatic.

All crew members aboard the ship were vaccinated on June 4th, which means no crew members will have full immunity against the virus until this Friday. 

In a statement on President Michael Bayley’s Facebook page, he says guests will be notified of this scheduling change. 

Bayley says, “While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests.”

He says all crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas will undergo a 14-day quarantine and routine COVID-19 testing. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP