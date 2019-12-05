 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Roof Of Historic Church Collapses in Orlando

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)

Photo of partial roof collapse at Black Bottom House of Prayer. Photo courtesy of the Orlando Fire Department.

The roof of a historic church in the Orlando community of Parramore partially collapsed Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department. 

Fire department officials say one person was inside of a conjoining building at the time of the collapse. No one was injured.

The Black Bottom House of Prayer was built in 1925. The church’s website says it recently received historic preservation status, and the church is moving to restore the building. 


