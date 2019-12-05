Roof Of Historic Church Collapses in Orlando

The roof of a historic church in the Orlando community of Parramore partially collapsed Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire department officials say one person was inside of a conjoining building at the time of the collapse. No one was injured.

Code enforcement with structural engineers will be assessing damage. Building all clear of any occupants. One person was inside the conjoining building at the time and not injured. pic.twitter.com/FlsLcnO7rc — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 5, 2019

The Black Bottom House of Prayer was built in 1925. The church’s website says it recently received historic preservation status, and the church is moving to restore the building.