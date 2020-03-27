 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Rihanna Returns With First Song In 3 Years On PARTYNEXTDOOR’s ‘BELIEVE IT’

by Cyrena Touros (NPR)

Rihanna accepts the President's Award onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22, 2020.
Image credit: Rich Fury

Rihanna quietly made her first non-sampled vocal appearance since 2017 on “BELIEVE IT,” a collaboration with Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR. The track appears on his freshly released album, PARTYMOBILE, which also features guest spots from Drake and Bad Bunny.

“BELIEVE IT,” a mid-tempo jam with a straightforward pop structure, doesn’t build on the exploratory sound of 2016’s critically-acclaimed and commercially unstoppable ANTI — but then again, with a record-breaking 200-plus weeks spent on Billboard‘s album charts and eight No. 1 dance club songs, Rihanna has set herself a high bar for herself.

There’s still no word yet on a release date for the now-mythical R9, her rumored and long-awaited reggae album that she previously promised to drop last year. If Rihanna is currently under self-imposed quarantine like many of the rest of us, hopefully she stops running out of excuses.

