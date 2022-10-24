Rides on SunRail, Lynx are free on Tuesday in honor of Mobility Week

All rides on Lynx and SunRail in Orange County will be free Tuesday in honor of Mobility Week.

Mobility Week is in full swing! This statewide initiative is about educating people on making smart and safe transportation choices. To celebrate, SunRail, in partnership with @lynxbusorlando, is having FREE service all day tomorrow, 10/25. Plan your trip: https://t.co/fCf6scGeJE pic.twitter.com/iNA69SL2qH — SunRail (@RideSunRail) October 24, 2022

The goal of the week is to promote the awareness of safe, multimodal transportation choices in the Sunshine State.

Elsewhere in Central Florida, rides on the Citrus Connection in Polk County, SunTran in Marion County, and LakeXpress in Lake County will also be free Tuesday.

Space Coast Area Transit fares will be waived on October 27th.

To see if your favorite mode of public transportation is waiving fares this week, visit www.fdot.gov/projects/mobilityweek.