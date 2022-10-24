 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Rides on SunRail, Lynx are free on Tuesday in honor of Mobility Week

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


All rides on Lynx and SunRail in Orange County will be free Tuesday in honor of Mobility Week. 

The goal of the week is to promote the awareness of safe, multimodal transportation choices in the Sunshine State. 

Elsewhere in Central Florida, rides on the Citrus Connection in Polk County, SunTran in Marion County, and LakeXpress in Lake County will also be free Tuesday. 

Space Coast Area Transit fares will be waived on October 27th. 

To see if your favorite mode of public transportation is waiving fares this week, visit www.fdot.gov/projects/mobilityweek


