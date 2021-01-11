Review: Sylvie’s Love Will Make You Swoon
Sylvie’s Love follows a relationship that blossoms in the late 1950s between a spirited young woman who loves television and a gifted saxophone player. Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love has all the swoon and the style of old Hollywood but this time, it places a Black couple at its center.
