Review: Sylvie’s Love Will Make You Swoon

by Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR)

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Sylvie’s Love follows a relationship that blossoms in the late 1950s between a spirited young woman who loves television and a gifted saxophone player. Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love has all the swoon and the style of old Hollywood but this time, it places a Black couple at its center.

Show Notes:

The audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Mike Katzif.


