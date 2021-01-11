Review: Sylvie’s Love Will Make You Swoon

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Sylvie’s Love follows a relationship that blossoms in the late 1950s between a spirited young woman who loves television and a gifted saxophone player. Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love has all the swoon and the style of old Hollywood but this time, it places a Black couple at its center.

Show Notes:

The audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Mike Katzif.