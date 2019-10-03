 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Breaking: Rev. Bryan Fulwider, Cohost Of Friends Talking Faith, Charged With Sexual Assault On A Minor

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Reverend Bryan Fulwider has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a minor by a person in a position of authority.

Fulwider is the co-host of Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys, an independent radio show carried by WMFE since 2012. It is also carried by WMFV.

When reached by WMFE Wednesday night, co-host Imam Muhammad Musri said he was unaware of the charges and arrest of Fulwider, and declined to comment.

His arrest warrant was issued by the Winter Park Police Department, but was not immediately available. Fulwider was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Seminole County Jail, and is due in court Thursday afternoon.

It is WMFE’s policy to engage an independent reporter to cover a store where a person directly associated with WMFE becomes the subject a news story. We became aware of this story involving the host of an independently produced radio show heard on WMFE and WMFV after business hours.

A WMFE reporter has written this initial story. WMFE will engage an independent reporter for future coverage to avoid the appearance of bias or favoritism in our reporting.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

