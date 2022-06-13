 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Restoration of Okahumpka Rosenwald School moving forward with state grant

by (WMFE)

The Okahumpka Rosenwald School in Okahumpka. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE


Earlier this year, the vacant Okahumpka Rosenwald School, built for Black students in 1929, was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Now a state African-American Cultural and Historical grant will help restore the dilapidated building.

The nearly $500,000 grant will enable the Okahumpka Community Club to restore the wooden schoolhouse as a place to learn about the history of this Lake County community and the story of the Rosenwald Fund.

That fund, established in 1917, helped create thousands of schools for Black children across the segregated South.

The project includes a new community center to be named after civil rights pioneer Virgil Hawkins, whose family donated land for the school. Hawkins went on to force the desegregation of graduate programs at the University of Florida.

And UF’s School of Architecture has agreed to guide the restoration work and construction of the new center over the next two years.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP