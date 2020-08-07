Researchers In Central Florida Join The Quest For A Coronavirus Vaccine & Treatment

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, researchers are moving quickly to develop a vaccine and therapies for COVID-19.

Vaccines usually take years to develop, but the hope is a workable vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. Some of that research is happening right here in Central Florida.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk with three people contributing to the fight to get COVID-19 under control.

Seminole County elementary school teacher Jinx Coleman is heading back to the classroom- and worried about her health and the health of the kids she teaches and her coworkers. She volunteered to take part in a vaccine trial.

Dr. Bruce Rankin is the medical director of Accel Clinical Research in Deland- the Central Florida site for the nationwide trial.

And Dr. Steven Smith Smith is chief scientific officer with AdventHealth, where research into treatment is underway.

Listen to part one of the show here:

Listen to part two of the show here: