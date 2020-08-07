 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Researchers In Central Florida Join The Quest For A Coronavirus Vaccine & Treatment

by (WMFE)

Image Credit: NIH/NIAID

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, researchers are moving quickly to develop a vaccine and therapies for COVID-19. 

Vaccines usually take years to develop, but the hope is a workable vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. Some of that research is happening right here in Central Florida. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk with three people contributing to the fight to get COVID-19 under control. 

Seminole County elementary school teacher Jinx Coleman is heading back to the classroom- and worried about her health and the health of the kids she teaches and her coworkers. She volunteered to take part in a vaccine trial. 

Dr. Bruce Rankin is the medical director of Accel Clinical Research in Deland- the Central Florida site for the nationwide trial. 

And Dr. Steven Smith Smith is chief scientific officer with AdventHealth, where research into treatment is underway. 

Listen to part one of the show here:

Listen to part two of the show here:


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP