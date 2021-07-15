 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Researchers Discover New Deadly Disease For Gopher Tortoises

by (WMFE)

Gopher tortoise. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission


Veterinary researchers at the University of Florida say they have discovered a new pathogen that is fatal for gopher tortoises. 

Researchers discovered the pathogen in three wild gopher tortoises in north central Florida. 

After the animals fell seriously ill, the new bacteria was found in their noses. Two of the tortoises died, and the third had to be euthanized.

Gopher tortoises are protected under the Endangered Species Act in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. The species is a candidate for protection in Florida. 

The animals are important because their burrows provide shelter for hundreds of other creatures. 

The researchers speculate another invasive reptile might have introduced the pathogen. 

They also believe warming temperatures associated with climate change might be weakening the tortoises immune systems, making them more susceptible to disease. 


