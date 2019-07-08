Researchers Consider More Fresh Ocean Water For Ailing Indian River Lagoon

There’s new research underway into whether fresh ocean water might help rescue the ailing Indian River Lagoon.

The research is focused on the lagoon’s north end, where a long stretch of barrier island prevents much exchange with the Atlantic Ocean. Pollution that flows there stays there.

The Florida Institute of Technology is leading the research, which is supported by a $800,000 state grant. Gary Zarillo is among the researchers.

“We no longer allow the barrier islands to breach. We fill the beaches. We try to hold the coast, if you will, and in doing so we limit the exchanges between the Indian River Lagoon and the coastal ocean. And so in a sense we’re trying to reintroduce that.”

He says the year-long study will consider pumps and other methods of reviving more natural flows between the Indian River Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean.