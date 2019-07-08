 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Researchers Consider More Fresh Ocean Water For Ailing Indian River Lagoon

The Indian River Lagoon. Photo by Amy Green

There’s new research underway into whether fresh ocean water might help rescue the ailing Indian River Lagoon.

The research is focused on the lagoon’s north end, where a long stretch of barrier island prevents much exchange with the Atlantic Ocean. Pollution that flows there stays there.

The Florida Institute of Technology is leading the research, which is supported by a $800,000 state grant. Gary Zarillo is among the researchers.

“We no longer allow the barrier islands to breach. We fill the beaches. We try to hold the coast, if you will, and in doing so we limit the exchanges between the Indian River Lagoon and the coastal ocean. And so in a sense we’re trying to reintroduce that.”

He says the year-long study will consider pumps and other methods of reviving more natural flows between the Indian River Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

