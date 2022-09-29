Rescues are underway in Kissimmee after ‘catastrophic flooding’ from Hurricane Ian

Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian.

Rescues were underway Thursday morning, and City Manager Mike Steigerwald urged residents elsewhere in the city to stay off the streets, avoid downed power lines and let first-responders do their work.

He said residents in flooded homes or other buildings should call 911.

“Folks, we are in the midst of one of the most catastrophic flooding events in the history of the city of Kissimmee,” Steigerwald said.

He said the flooding was especially bad in western parts of the city. Photographs posted to Facebook by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office show airboat rescues on U.S. 441.

Steigerwald underscored that flood waters can conceal dangerous power lines.

“We do have areas,” he said, “particularly in north Kissimmee, that are without power because of downed power lines. And that area is under — in places — several feet of water. So you will be unaware there is a power line in the water.”

He said Kissimmee is receving outside assistance, including high-water rescue vehicles.

Osceola County emergency manager Bill Litton had a message for county residents Thursday morning: “We know you need help. We are mobilizing resources to get assistance to you.”

Flooding is ‘biggest concern’ in Orange County

Orange County was also experiencing flooding, and rescues were underway.

“Flooding, as we anticipated, has been and is our biggest concern in Orange County,” Public Safety Director Danny Banks said Thursday morning.

He said Orange County firefighters have been working in more than a dozen neighborhoods to evacuate people.

Banks said that “literally last night in the middle of the storm, our Fire Rescue department started going into the neighborhoods responding to calls.”

The area can expect more rain, for a total of up to 24 inches, and rising floodwaters, he said. “This is a multi-day threat for dangerous and windspread flooding.”

Orlando reported street flooding in the following locations:

– Primrose Drive and Colonial Drive

– Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road

– Semoran Boulevard and Hoffner Avenue

– South Orange Blossom Trail

– Orange Avenue and Silver Court

– Richmond Heights