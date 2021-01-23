Republican Lawmakers Want Florida To Have A Permanent Resilience Office

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Two Republican lawmakers want a permanent statewide resilience office – and chief resilience officer – and not just an appointment under Florida’s current governor.

“It’s not codified or in statute to the point where if Gov. DeSantis, at some point, he won’t be the governor. Right? And then maybe the next governor doesn’t want to do that.”

State representative Chip LaMarca is a Broward County Republican.

His party has historically opposed regulations to fight climate change impacts. On Wednesday, Senator Rick Scott criticized President Biden’s move to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

But LaMarca says his party is increasingly willing to embrace solutions.

“If the bill is passed and the task force gets gets the appointed members, we’ll have these conversations about spending some real dollars on on mitigation and on new infrastructure that’s going to protect us better….We’re at a time when when functioning adults who happen to be serving in the Florida House and the Florida Senate, regardless of their politics, can have a conversation about real science and real data and real impacts to our state of Florida.”

The bill’s cosponsor is Republican Senator Ray Rodrigues, who represents parts of Lee County.