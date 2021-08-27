 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Reps. Eskamani, Guillermo Smith Respond to Judge Cooper’s Ruling Overturning Florida’s Face Mask Mandate Ban

Photo: Vera Davidova


Judge John Cooper has ruled that school districts in Florida should be allowed to pass face mask mandates for K-12 students as needed. 

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani says she’s incredibly proud of the parents who were the plaintiffs in the lawsuit for pursuing justice for their children.

And she says the ruling is an important reflection of what Floridians can accomplish when they work together with safety and health as their first priorities, not politics.

“This really is a big victory when it comes to keeping our kids safe and following the best public health standards and guidelines that are established today.”

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith says the ruling will make it easier for the ten districts in the state that have already passed face mask mandates to enforce them. 

Plus, Guillermo Smith says it will clear up any confusion teachers, parents or students might have around these policies, while encouraging more districts to pass similar mandates.

“The reality is also this message is not just that they can do this, they should do this. We have pediatric COVID cases rising, we have hospitalizations continuing to rise in pediatrics in Florida with COVID and it’s really important that school districts do this even if it’s temporary.” 

Orange County Public Schools’ face mask mandate will take effect Monday, August 30th.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

