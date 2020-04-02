 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Representative Val Demings to President Donald Trump: Fully Implement Defense Production Act

Congresswoman Val Demings is calling on President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to protect Central Floridians against price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.


The act keeps people from hoarding materials for the purpose of reselling them at a higher price. 

“Full implementation of the Defense Production Act would help us in terms of holding bad actors more accountable by providing that necessary oversight over them.”

Ocoee city commissioner George Oliver III said that his residents are being overcharged for basic necessities.

“Retailers, internet retailers were doing a lot of price gouging for basic equipment such as the sanitary wipes, the masks, the gloves, and hand sanitizers.” 

Demings says giving one federal agency oversight could make it easier to regulate these companies. 

President Trump has used the act to order two companies to produce N-95 masks and ventilators and to send supplies to six other companies.

But the mandate didn’t include a plan to enforce quotas.

Danielle Prieur

