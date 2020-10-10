 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Report: Florida Has Seen the Second Largest Number of Children In the Country Lose Insurance Since 2016

by Daylina Miller (Health News Florida)

Photo: Tanaphong Toochinda

After reaching a historic low of 4.7 percent in 2016, the rate of uninsured children began to increase in 2017, and as of last year, most gains made from the Affordable Care Act are gone.

Now, as Health News Florida’s Daylina Miller reports, a new study shows the number of uninsured children saw its largest annual jump in more than a decade.

Florida has seen the second largest number of children lose insurance during the Trump Administration, trailing only Texas – combined, the two states had 41 percent of the nation’s decline.

Joan Alker is with the Georgetown University Center for Children & Families. She says states like Florida – which did not expand Medicaid – have double the uninsured rates of states that did so.

Florida has been one of the leaders, unfortunately, in having a lot of uninsured children. During that period, 55,000 children have become uninsured in the state of Florida.

Nationally, Latino children saw the biggest jump in their uninsured rate from 7.9 to 9.2 percent from 2017 to 2019.


