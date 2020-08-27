 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Report: Disney guest accused of threatening guard over masks

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jack O'Rourke

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a 35-year-old man hit a security guard in the head and threatened to kill him at Epcot theme park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask rules.

An Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report says Enrico Toro was arrested Aug. 14 on misdemeanor battery charges. The report says Toro and his family arrived at security without proper masks.

They went back to their car and returned to security, but one child still had a mask that didn’t fit Disney’s rules.

The report says Toro began cursing and told the guard to call police. An attorney isn’t listed for him on court records.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP