Report: Boy injured on thrill water ride at Universal

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Guneet Jassal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a thrill water ride at Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay a couple of weeks after the theme park reopened following a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder tells the Orlando Sentinel the child was taken to a hospital on June 14 and released the next day.

A quarterly report in which the theme parks voluntarily disclose injuries said the child was hurt on “Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides”.

Universal was the first to reopen to guests on June 5. SeaWorld and Disney followed later in June and July.


