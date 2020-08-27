 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Report: As Southeast Utilities Aim To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Florida Lags

by (WMFE)

A new report says that Florida utilities are behind as across the Southeast a growing number are pursuing goals of reducing carbon emissions by mid-century. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy report says that while emissions are down, most plans fall short of what scientists say is needed to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Among the states Florida is the most behind, with Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric and Florida Power and Light leading the way. Here’s Heather Pohnan of SACE.

“This is due to again the high reliance on fossil gas with some coal usage still lingering.” 

The report says utilities are missing key opportunities to add solar, wind and efficiency to their portfolios. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist whose work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Christian Science Monitor. She began her career at The Associated Press. Her book on the Everglades, under contract with Johns Hopkins ... Read Full Bio »

