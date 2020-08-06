Rep. Mercado Calls on Orange County Property Appraiser Singh to Issue an Apology

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The race for Orange County Property Appraiser is heating up.

Today, with @RuthsListFL, I am calling for my primary opponent to apologize for comments he made to the @orlandosentinel implying that the only reason I am running for office is because of my gender and race. pic.twitter.com/WXvJqcF31X — Amy Mercado for Orange County (@AmyMercado) August 6, 2020

Challenger Amy Mercado is accusing incumbent Rick Singh of making racist and sexist remarks and is calling for an apology.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Singh said he’s facing, “someone with a larger name ID and of course a Hispanic female, [because] they’re targeting minority Democratic women.”

Mercado says the statement implies the only reason she’s running for the office is not because of her competence or integrity, but because she’s Latina.

“That I find blatantly offensive. Because it has nothing to do with my gender. It has to do with the type of work and professionalism that I bring to the table and the mess that he has created in his office.”

Mercado says she has years of experience both as a state legislator and businesswoman that would be ideal for the property appraiser position.

“I personally bring a blended, multifaceted, multinational business background which spans across three distinct industries with years of experience, enabling the organizational innovation that’s necessary for an Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office.”

Singh was elected to the office in 2012. He has been accused by employees of sexual and racial harassment.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

