Rep. Matt Gaetz Investigated For Sex Trafficking, Allegedly Uncovered From Joel Greenberg Probe

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl and paying for her travel.

The New York Times reported the allegations that Gaetz is under investigation, citing three unnamed DOJ sources. To be clear, Gaetz has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Gaetz, a rising star in the GOP and a close of former President Donald Trump released a statement, saying the allegations were false. He said a former DOJ official was trying to extort him for $25 million dollars, and that his father wore a wire at the FBI’s request into that extortion investigation.

“The planted leak to the New York Times tonight was intended to thwart that investigation,” Gaetz said. “No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.”

According to The New York Times, the investigation into Gaetz is part of a broader investigation into former Seminole County Property Appraiser Joel Greenberg.

Greenberg is expected to stand trial in June in Orlando, accused of using his access to Florida’s driver’s license database to engage in sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg is also accused of stalking a political opponent.


