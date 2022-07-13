Rep. Smith will share his experience getting the meningitis shot online as cases rise

Local leaders and health advocates are encouraging Orange County residents to get vaccinated against meningitis as the area continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak.

Fourteen people in Orange County have already contracted meningitis. All of those patients have been hospitalized and three have died from the disease.

Although the illness has been spreading mostly among gay and bisexual men, Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith says everyone should consider getting vaccinated.

“Everyone should be thinking about this. This should be something that every person should be strongly considering whether you’re someone that the CDC recommends gets it because you’re in a vulnerable population or not. This is about protecting one another.”

Smith says he’s already scheduled his appointment and will be sharing his experience getting vaccinated against meningitis on social media.

“I personally have already made my appointment to get the meningococcal vaccine. It’s already set and I will be sharing all of that on social media as well so we can encourage our friends and other folks to do the same.”

Anyone who has come in contact with someone with meningitis and has the following symptoms, a headache, stiff neck and high fever, should seek immediate medical attention.

Learn more about meningitis on the CDC’s website.