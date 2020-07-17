 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


Reopening Florida's Schools; COVID-19 And The State's Safety Net Hospitals

by Denetra Lee (WJCT)
Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That's the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

On Friday’s program, we took a closer look at how schools across Florida are planning to reopen during the pandemic.

Public media reporters from across the state joined us to share the latest plans in their regions, including:

Rob Paschall, the Orange County Public Schools Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020, and a finalist for their 2021 Florida Teacher of the Year, also spoke with us about the topic.

Safety Net Hospitals

We discussed the pandemic’s impact on Florida’s hospitals with Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance.


