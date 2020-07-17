Reopening Florida’s Schools; COVID-19 And The State’s Safety Net Hospitals

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



On Friday’s program, we took a closer look at how schools across Florida are planning to reopen during the pandemic.

Public media reporters from across the state joined us to share the latest plans in their regions, including:

​Rob Paschall, the Orange County Public Schools Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020, and a finalist for their 2021 Florida Teacher of the Year, also spoke with us about the topic.

Safety Net Hospitals

We discussed the pandemic’s impact on Florida’s hospitals with Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance.