Reopening Florida’s Schools; COVID-19 And The State’s Safety Net Hospitals
On Friday’s program, we took a closer look at how schools across Florida are planning to reopen during the pandemic.
Public media reporters from across the state joined us to share the latest plans in their regions, including:
- Wilkine Brutus, WLRN
- Sky Lebron, WJCT News
- Amy Green, WMFE
- Jessica Meszaros, WUSF
Rob Paschall, the Orange County Public Schools Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020, and a finalist for their 2021 Florida Teacher of the Year, also spoke with us about the topic.
Safety Net Hospitals
We discussed the pandemic’s impact on Florida’s hospitals with Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance.
