Reopening Florida; Coronavirus And Long-term Care Facilities

by Sarah Glenn (WJCT News)
Atlantic Beach in Duval County is pictured on Saturday, April 18, after partially reopening.

Some parts of the state are gradually reopening, even as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue rising.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has assembled a task force to make recommendations on how to reopen different sections of the state’s economy in the hopes of safely getting businesses and people back to work. We spoke with  Tampa Bay Times  reporter Lawrence Mower to get more details on the group.

Public media reporters across Florida also joined us to share reopening plans in their area. They included:

Coronavirus and Long-term Care Facilities

On Saturday, April 18, the governor released the names of the long-term care facilities with reported cases of COVID-19. Marty Goetz, Chief Executive Officer at River Garden Senior Services in Jacksonville, and Mary Ellen Klaas, Capital Bureau Chief at the Miami Herald joined us to discuss the impact of coronavirus at long-term care facilities.


