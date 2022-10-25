 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Rent stabilization measure to give cash-strapped Orange County families “breathing room,” advocates say

by (WMFE)

The non profit Ability Housing is renovating affordable housing units at the Wayne Densch Center in Eatonville. Image: Ability Housing


Advocacy groups are calling on Orange County voters to approve a measure on the November ballot aimed at stabilizing sky-rocketing rents. 

The one-year emergency measure would limit rent increases for some tenants. It would apply only to multi-family properties with at least four units, and there are other exemptions. 

Berbeth Foster of the Community Justice Project, a nonprofit legal organization, says the measure would help take the immediate pressure off financially strapped families.  

“That will provide breathing room to communities and families and will provide actually commissioners and other elected officials time that they need to craft long-term permanent housing solutions.” 

If the referendum passes, the Florida Apartment Association says it will fight the measure in court. 

Joanne Perodin of consulting firm The Optima Network says unaffordable rents force tenants to make difficult choices between housing and health care. 

“If one does not have stable housing they will have difficult access to reliable health care, and as a result they can become unable to manage their health conditions.” 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

