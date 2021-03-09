 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Will Open in October For Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Disney announced today that its Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot will open in October as part of the Orlando theme parks’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

The 4D ride will kick off Disney’s “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” opening on October 1, the same day 50 years ago Walt Disney World first welcomed guests.

The family friendly ride has no height restrictions and will shrink visitors to the size of the Little Chef so that they can explore Gusteau’s famous restaurant.

The ride is part of a newly renovated France pavilion that will open on the same day.

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Visitors can walk through scenes inspired by the movie including the night time view of the City of Lights from Linguini’s apartment.

And they can dine at a new restaurant called La Crêperie de Paris.

But these aren’t the only changes that Epcot has undergone for the 18-month celebration of Disney’s opening.

Last week, the park unveiled a new entrance and fountain and an exhibit called “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” opened in February.

Find more information here. 


