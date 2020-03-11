 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Remote Instruction Advised For State Universities To Slow Virus’ Spread

by Amy Green and Daniel Santiago (WMFE)

University of Central Florida's main campus. Photo: UCF

The State University System of Florida is directing state universities to move to remote instruction to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Florida universities that are on spring break or are about to go on spring break are advised to direct students not to return to campus for two weeks after spring break is over. 

That includes the University of Central Florida. UCF announced it is moving all classes online for two weeks beginning March 16.

Students are encouraged to stay home during this time, although residence halls will remain open for those who need it. 

Universities that already are back from spring break are advised to transition to remote instruction immediately and encourage students to return home for two weeks.

Campuses will remain open, and essential services will continue like dining, counseling, health services and library services. 

Each university is advised to plan for students who can’t return home and provide detailed information to their campus communities. 


