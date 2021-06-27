 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dawn Falco


SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified four of the nine people confirmed to have died in the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Florida.

More than 150 others remain missing as rescuers search through the rubble of Champlain Towers South.

The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims.

The missing include three members of the Cuban-American Mora family, and attorney Linda March, whose penthouse apartment was exposed when the building sheared away.

Police said the dead include Stacie Dawn Fang, whose teenage son survived; Manuel LaFont, an engineer who worked to make highways safer; and Antonio and Gladys Lozano, who almost reached their 59th wedding anniversary.


