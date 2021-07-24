Red tide uptick spurs respiratory warning at Florida beaches

Photo: Angello Pro
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says people may experience respiratory problems because of a persistent bloom of toxic red tide off Florida’s Gulf coast.
The service issued a “beach hazards statement” affecting the oceanfront shores in Pinellas County from 11:30 a.m. Friday through at least 10 p.m. Saturday. People with asthma, emphysema or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive.
Many experts suspect the fish-killing red tide outbreak in the Tampa Bay area has been exacerbated by the release earlier this year of more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water from an old phosphate operation in Manatee County.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity