 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Red tide may cause respiratory issues on Florida Gulf Coast

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Arwin Neil Baichoo


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Health officials say red tide could cause people along certain parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast to experience respiratory irritation.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County on Sunday recommended that anyone with chronic respiratory problems consider staying away from areas experiencing red tide.

They also advise people not to swim around dead fish, and to keep pets away from water, sea foam and dead marine life.

The National Weather Service in Tampa issued a beach hazards statement Saturday evening that cautioned red tide can cause coughing, sneezing and tears in the eyes. The symptoms can be worse for people with asthma, emphysema or other chronic lung diseases.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP