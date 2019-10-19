 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Red Tide Bloom Makes its way to Southwest Florida Bays

by The Associated Press (NPR)

Red tide has hit southwest Florida beaches. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Scientists say a red tide bloom is making its way into southwest Florida bays and killing sea turtles.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports turtle conservationists have seen seven dead Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and one dead loggerhead at Bonita Beach and Fort Myers Beach. Boats struck three of the turtles, but it is not clear if they were already dead when that happened.

Red tide happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and also causes respiratory irritation in people. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says people in the coasts of Fort Myers and Naples may feel respiratory problems over the weekend.

Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation’s water quality scientists say that conditions are not as bad as 2018, when the bloom killed hundreds of sea turtles and dolphins.


