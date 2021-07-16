Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

Photo: Mike Labrum
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The recovery efforts for a South Florida condo building that collapsed last month might be coming to an end soon.
Miami-Dade police identified four more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Thursday, meaning that 90 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified.
County officials have been able to account for 240 people connected to the building, with eight people still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”
If seven of those missing are matched to the seven still-unidentified remains, search teams would be looking for one more missing person.
Officials have not confirmed that scenario nor said when the search would be complete.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity