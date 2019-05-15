 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Record Tourists Coming To Florida, Even As International Visitors Decline

Photo via Disney

More visitors are coming to the sunshine state, according to new figures released by the state. But the state is losing ground on tourists from out of the country.

Florida announced today that 35.7 million visitors came to Florida in the first quarter – a new record.

“As we work to diversify Florida’s economy, it is critical that we keep visitation to Florida, and the revenue it generates, healthy and robust,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press release.

The state saw a 2.6 percent drop in international tourists. That drop, though, was far overshadowed by a 6.8 percent increase in domestic tourists — and a 1.3 percent increase in tourists from Canada.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind said the decline in international tourists is a continuing trend.

“And in part, it’s a function of a slower economic growth or recession or worse in many of the South American countries and in Europe,” Fishkind said.

Check here for the full slate of tourism numbers. 


