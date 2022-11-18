 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Record-breaking Thanksgiving travel expected at Orlando International Airport

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orlando International Airport. File photo: Isaac Babcock, WMFE


 Pack your patience if you’re flying out of MCO this Thanksgiving holiday.

The airport could welcome 1.75 million passengers between November 18th and the 29th.

That’s a ten percent increase over last year’s holiday rush, and the same number of passengers that used the airport during the record 2019 Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say travelers should expect delays and for the parking garages to fill up quickly.

Anyone traveling out of MCO should arrive at least three hours before a flight, place IDs on luggage, and bring a leash for any pet or comfort animal. 

Check MCO’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages (@MCO) for parking updates or download the free MCO app. 

Several Lynx routes go directly to the airport. That includes Links 11, 42, 51, 111, 407 and 436S. 

For more information about the airport, click on the link. 

Here’s a handy list of foods you can bring home with you through TSA:

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

  • Baked goods: homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats
  • Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked
  • Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag
  • Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws
  • Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination
  • Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, and greens
  • Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and kiwi
  • Candy
  • Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage

  • Cranberry sauce: Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them
  • Gravy: Homemade or in a jar/can
  • Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider
  • Canned fruit or vegetables: It’s got liquid in the can, so check them
  • Preserves, jams and jellies: They are spreadable, so best to check them
  • Maple syrup


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP