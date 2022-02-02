Recent cold weather sparks concern, after last year’s record manatee die-off

Florida wildlife authorities say the number of manatee deaths in the state has nudged higher with recent cold weather.

They are watching the situation closely after last year’s record die-off of more than 1,100 manatees.

Already this year 97 manatees have died. More than half of the deaths have been in Brevard County, where seagrass losses in the Indian River Lagoon have left the animals starving.

Martine de Wit of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute says the recent cold weather has been typical of Florida but that the manatees are too starved and weak to withstand it.

“These animals are compromised. It’s an ongoing starvation event, and many of these animals are dealing with sub-optimal nutrition, probably for over a year now.”

As many as 700 manatees have gathered recently for warmth at a Cape Canaveral power plant. That’s also where wildlife authorities are providing supplemental lettuce for starving manatees due to the loss of seagrass.