READ: The Full Mueller Report, With Redactions

by Dana Farrington (NPR)
Then-FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, D.C.

Image credit: Alex Wong

Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference to Congress and the public.

The special counsel spent nearly two years investigating attacks on the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians behind it.

» Read the roughly 400-page report.

Mueller also was tasked with looking into "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."

Democrats have been calling for the Justice Department to immediately release the entire report — without redactions — to lawmakers, but Barr has said that certain information must be removed to protect grand jury material, intelligence sources and methods and ongoing investigations.

Barr has had the report since Mueller submitted it on March 22.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

