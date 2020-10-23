 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tampa Bay Rays Announcer Looks Ahead To Game 3 Of The World Series And Reflects On How The Pandemic Changed Baseball

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Dave Wills and Andy Freed, radio play-by-play announcers for the Tampa Bay Rays, at Globe Life Field in Texas for the 2020 World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 3 of the 2020 World Series tonight in Texas. They’re currently tied 1 to 1. 

Dave Wills is the radio play-by-play announcer for the Tampa Bay Rays. 

90.7’s Talia Blake caught up with him ahead of tonight’s game to see how the pandemic has affected the team and his job, and what the Rays need to do to bring home a championship. 


Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public's Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ...

