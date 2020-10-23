Tampa Bay Rays Announcer Looks Ahead To Game 3 Of The World Series And Reflects On How The Pandemic Changed Baseball

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 3 of the 2020 World Series tonight in Texas. They’re currently tied 1 to 1.

Dave Wills is the radio play-by-play announcer for the Tampa Bay Rays.

90.7’s Talia Blake caught up with him ahead of tonight’s game to see how the pandemic has affected the team and his job, and what the Rays need to do to bring home a championship.

