Central Florida News


Raptors, twists and drops on Universal’s new Jurassic ride

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The creators of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort had more to contend with than just encounters with rabid raptors.

They faced a global pandemic that shut down the theme park resort for weeks last year and kept visitors at bay when it reopened last summer.

Now, the roller coaster opens to the public on Thursday at the resort’s Islands of Adventure park, becoming the first major ride to debut at the theme park mecca of Central Florida since last year’s virus-inspired closings.

The ride features actors from the Jurassic Park movies recreating their roles, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong.


