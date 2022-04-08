 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Ramadan Kareem: Istanbul Cultural Center holds interfaith iftar Friday night

Photo: Pixabay


It’s officially a week into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and a cultural center in Casselberry is inviting the community to an interfaith iftar tonight. Iftar is the meal used to break the all-day fast.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims begin fasting from food and water daily at sunup lasting until dusk. 

Families break the fast with a meal called iftar which usually begins by drinking water and eating dates and is followed by other traditional dishes and sweet treats. 

The Istanbul Cultural Center is opening its doors tonight to share their iftar with community members of all faiths.

The goal is to encourage people of different religions to talk and form friendships that will foster a greater understanding and respect for all residents.

The event begins at 7 pm and all participants must RSVP ahead of time. Anyone who is unvaccinated, will be asked to wear a face mask.

Want to learn more about Ramadan? Click the link here. 


