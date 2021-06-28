Rainy Weather Continues as Short-Lived Depression or Storm Develops Today

Forecasters say a short-lived tropical depression or named storm may develop today on approach to the Georgia and South Carolina coastline.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is also following a tropical wave that should approach the Caribbean later this week.

“Squally weather is likely today from about Brunswick, Georgia to Charleston, South Carolina, with a few gusts of 30 to 40 mph along the immediate coast. An unusually robust tropical wave midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has some chance for slow development as it approaches the Lesser Antilles Wednesday night.”

Ray says the tropical wave may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola Thursday and Friday.